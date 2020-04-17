NBA Star Andre Drummond Makes Big Donation for CT Health Workers During Pandemic

Andre Drummond, an NBA star from Middletown, has made a major donation to help healthcare workers in his hometown who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drummond, a center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has donated $100,000 to Middlesex Health’s Emergency Response Fund.

Drummond’s mom worked at Middlesex before leaving her job to become his manager when he headed to the NBA.

The fund was recently established to help the Middletown-based health system with expenses related to its response to COVID-19 and the fund will help buy personal protective equipment for staff and paying for the equipment and supplies needed to help assess and treat patients.

“The community of Middletown has always supported me throughout my entire career,” Drummond said in a statement. “It’s my turn to help give back and provide those on the frontlines with the resources they need to help fight the virus.”

Middlesex Health president and CEO Vincent Capece Jr. said they are fortunate that Andre chose to give back to his hometown.

“His generous donation will help ease the burden on our health system and ensure that we can continue to provide the safest and best care possible to our patients,” Capece said.

Drummond went to Capital Preparatory Magnet School in Hartford, then the St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, where he led the team to the 2011 Prep National Championship before going to UConn, where he played as a freshman under legendary coach Jim Calhoun.

The 26-year-old entered the NBA in 2012 and played with Detroit before becoming a Cleveland Cavalier.

So far, there have been more than 100 donations made to the fund, including a $68,000 donation from an anonymous donor and The Liberty Bank Foundation gave $25,000.

The fund’s current total is $273,765.

Learn more information about the Middlesex Health Emergency Response Fund here MiddlesexHealth.org/emergencyfund.