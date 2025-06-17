NBA star Andre Drummond to host free basketball camp this summer

On Tuesday, NBA player and former UConn star Andre Drummond paid a visit to his hometown court in Middletown.

“Anytime I come home, I step foot in this gym,” said Drummond. “Just to really give myself that moment of realism of where it all started for me.”

Drummond grew up playing at the Northern Middlesex YMCA, which he calls his home.

“He lived here,” said Northern Middlesex YMCA President and CEO Michele Rulnick. “He came here every day after school. He was here on the weekends.”

The Philadelphia 76ers’ center met with current summer campers to answer questions, talk about basketball, and sign autographs. He also invited the kids to his summer camp, which is free. The two-day camp is held at Wesleyan University and is open to kids of all skill levels.

“I’m happy to see him again,” said 13-year-old Molly Phillips, who previously went to Drummond’s camp. “I’m just so grateful that he came back in to help us. So, more people from Middletown, Connecticut can become great.”

Drummond says playing basketball has allowed him to travel all over the world and that he thinks it’s important to give the community something to look forward to.

“There’s nothing like this in our community,” said Drummond. “There’s no NBA players or celebrities coming back and doing something like this for an entire community.”

Registration is now open for Drummond’s camp, which will take place Aug. 2 and 3 at Wesleyan University. He invites kids of all skillsets and says registration will stay open until the first day of camp.