OTT

NBC Connecticut App Available on Roku and Apple TV for Local News and Weather

You can now find a newly updated and upgraded NBC Connecticut app on Roku and Apple TV devices.

We have local news, weather, and investigative content, along with the top videos from NBC Connecticut and CT LIVE!. You can also find exclusive content, including the Kids Connection program for your kids.

Brand-New Design That Showcases the Breadth of Our Coverage

The newly redesigned experience provides opportunities to highlight timely content while keeping the user experience consistent across Apps. It allows for editorial curation, helping showcase the most relevant videos at the right time. 

The large video player at the forefront of the app calls attention to specific coverage around important topics, as well as live newscasts.

To keep things simple, we opted for a left navigation with exposed sections to guide you through a series of editorially curated playlists, while also providing an easy way to browse through our vast library of content.  

We've also increased our content density by including two rows of videos in each section,  making it easier for you to browse.

Integrated Live News for a Seamless Viewing Experience

We listened to you, our users, and incorporated the number one feature requested; Live News. The addition of Live News makes our OTT Apps a one-stop shop, delivering the convenience and quality our users have grown to expect from our division. 

Live newscasts are open, easily accessible, and do not require a login. The newscasts display on app launch when available, along with two “live” prompts keeping you informed and aware.

Improved Local Weather Experiences

Doubling down on NBC Connecticut's commitment to weather coverage from our First Alert Weather meteorologists, we made our weather forecast even more accessible to you on OTT. With one click, you can access a surplus of data, all displayed in a very intuitive format that both informs and delights.

You can download our app by searching "NBC Connecticut" on Roku or Apple TV.

