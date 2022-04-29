NBC Connecticut Intern Program

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience.

The NBCUniversal Campus 2 Career paid internship program gives students real-world experience, networking opportunities and exposure to one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. Students can intern in a variety of functions.

Internship Opportunities:

Ad Sales

Community Services

Creative Services/Promotions

Graphic Design

Broadcast Journalism/News

Digital Content

Students are placed in internships related to their major and career goals. Skills required vary by internship.

NBCUniversal considers the internship an important recruiting tool. The program allows us to identify high potential talent for future employment.

Required Qualifications:

In pursuit of an Associate, Bachelor or Graduate degree at an Accredited Institution

Current class standing of sophomore or above (30 credits)

Cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above

Must be 18 years of age or older

Authorized to participate in an internship in the U.S.

Preferred Qualifications:

Previous work experience in an office environment

Previous internship experience

Program Info

Internships are offered during the Fall, Spring, or Summer semesters full-time or part-time (min. 2 days per week).

All internships are paid, with rates dependent on department.

Housing/Transportation assistance is not provided by the internship program.



Eligibility Requirements:

Must submit an attestation disclosing your COVID-19 vaccination status and, if partially or fully vaccinated, submitting your vaccination record no later than 7 days following commencement of employment.

Must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the commencement of employment or adhere to enhanced protocols if Company determines your job position requires accessing an NBCUniversal worksite.

Must be willing to adhere to all Company COVID-19 workplace safety policies and protocols.

Click here to submit your resume.



NBC Connecticut is an Equal Opportunity Employer