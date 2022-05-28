EAST HARTFORD

NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships at Rentschler Field Suspended Due to Weather

NBC Connecticut

The NCAA men's lacrosse championships at Rentschler Field in East Hartford has been suspended due to the weather.

In a sign posted at the stadium, organizers said the competition is suspended and the fields have been cleared because of a threat of severe weather including lightning within ten miles of the venue.

Stadium personnel are monitoring the situation and organizers said they will advise if the competition will resume. They are planning to complete the event on Saturday.

Anyone who re-enters must have a ticket stub.

Anyone who re-enters must have a ticket stub.

Strong storms moved through the state on Saturday, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings in multiple counties.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORDrentschler fieldlacrosseNCAA Lacrosse Championshipsncaa championships
