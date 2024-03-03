Near record warmth to end the first weekend of March

After a rainy Saturday, sunshine is returning for the rest of the weekend.

Sunday will have milder temperatures that climb into the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

The average high temperature for today is 43 degrees. The expected highs will be close to 20 degrees above average.

The record at Windsor Locks is 63 degrees. The forecast is for a high temperature of 64 degrees.

The record for Bridgeport is 58 and the forecast is for a high near 60 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal for most of this week with several rain chances likely.

For more details on the rainy week ahead, check out the StormTracker weather blog.