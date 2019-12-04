Nearly 2 Dozen Post Offices in Conn. Extend Hours for Holiday Season

Nearly two dozen post offices across the state are extending their hours for the holiday season.

The Postal Service is extending hours beyond the usual times to help residents. Depending on the location, customers will get an extra three to five hours leading up to the holidays.

For the next three Saturdays - December 7, December 14 and December 21 - the following locations will extend retail lobby hours until 5 p.m.

Bishops Corner

Bridgeport / Bayview

Bristol

Danbury

Fairfield

Glastonbury

Greenwich

Groton

Hamden

Manchester

Meriden

Middletown

Milford

New Britain

Newington

Norwalk

Norwich

Stamford

Stratford

Wallingford

Waterbury

West Hartford

Westport

“We know this is the busiest time of year for some of our customers. We wanted to relieve some of the stress of the holiday by adding some bonus hours for them,” said District Manager Kevin Clark.

If you can't make it to the Post Office, you can visit USPS.com to schedule a pick up.