Norwalk

Nearly 20 people displaced after Norwalk apartment fire

Norwalk Fire Department

Nearly 20 people are displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Norwalk on Saturday evening.

Firefighters responded to the apartment on Elmcrest Terrace for a report of smoke around 11 p.m.

According to fire officials, crews found heavy fire engulfing the first and second floors on the front of the building with people possibly trapped inside.

Firefighters used ladders and went through windows to search for anyone who may have been inside. No rescues were made.

Investigators said firefighters were able to contain the fire to the front of the building on the first and second floors.

As a whole, the building suffered severe fire, smoke and heat damage.

At this time, eight families (nearly 20 people) are displaced.

Four occupants were evaluated by EMS, but refused treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

