Nearly 2,000 people applied for CT student loan reimbursement program

Getting help paying student loans in exchange for some volunteer work. A new state program that’s up and running does exactly that and state lawmakers are encouraging people to apply.

“I know the struggle of money and school. My parents struggle with trying to pay for my school,” Gianna Ruby-DaSilva, a Western Connecticut State University freshman, said.

The cost of higher education is always on the minds of college students, including at WCSU. But a new state program that just rolled out this year looks to put any financial pressure at ease.

Eligible students can potentially get up to $5,000 a year with a cap of $20,000 over four years after they graduate from college. It’s money recent WCSU grads say will be a huge help.

“Help me pay off my car. I definitely would say that and looking for my own place,” Alexa Rodriguez, a 2023 WCSU alumna, said.

“I’m always having car issues or just like, it can always help,” Heidi Diaz, a WCSU graduate student, said.

In order to qualify:

Students must have graduated from a public or private college or university in Connecticut

Make below $125,000 a year for an individual or $175,000 for married couples.

Have made loan payments in 2024

Live in the state for five years

Have 50 hours of volunteer work

Rep. Corey Paris (D-Stamford) said close to 2,000 people have applied for the program since the start of the year and believes it will benefit local communities and encourage more people to go to college.

“Putting money back into the pockets our residents, putting $6 million back into our economy,” he said.

WCSU alums say they plan on applying as they look to build on their future.

“It’s good feeling to have that sort of relief going through undergrad and not have to worry so much paying for my graduate,” Diaz said.

Paris say the initial program will have $6 million in funding with the potential for more based on how well the program works.

Anyone interested in applying can go to the link here.