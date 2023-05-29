Memorial Day

Nearly 30 People Arrested for DUI Over Memorial Day Weekend

By Angela Fortuna

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

State police said 29 people have been arrested for driving under the influence this holiday weekend.

Connecticut State Police have released weekend traffic statistics for Memorial Day weekend, which shows nearly 500 speeding violations and approximately 250 calls for motor vehicle crashes - 25 of which had reported injuries.

Troopers said three people died in crashes over the holiday weekend, in Greenwich and Middlebury. The accident in Middlebury was a wrong-way, according to police.

Approximately 483 hazardous moving violations and 186 seatbelt violations were issued, state police said. Hazardous moving violations include unsafe lane change, following too closely and more.

Troopers received about 4,500 calls for service between Friday and Sunday night.

