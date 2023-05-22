Nearly 400,000 Conn. Residents Will Travel During Memorial Day Weekend: AAA

Nearly 400,000 Connecticut residents are expected to travel over Memorial Day Weekend this year.

AAA says those residents will travel 50 miles or more, which is an increase from last year and is reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel.

For air travel, over 43,500 Connecticut residents are expected to fly to their destinations during the holiday weekend. This Memorial Day Weekend could be the busiest at airports since 2005, AAA predicts.

Road trips in the state are also up with over 337,000 residents expected to drive to their destinations. Those traveling by car comprise a majority of those traveling for the holiday weekend. It is believed more people will be driving to their destinations this year because of significantly lower gas prices compared to last year.

More people this year are also taking other modes of transportation like buses and trains including about 11,000 Connecticut residents.

The Memorial Day holiday travel period runs from Thursday, May 25 through Monday, May 29.