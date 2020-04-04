Nearly 5,000 Cases of Coronavirus, Over 130 Deaths Reported in Conn.

There are nearly 5,000 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and over 130 people have died.

Connecticut has seen an increase of 1,090 coronavirus cases since Thursday and an additional 19 deaths, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

The new cases brings the total for Connecticut to 4,914 and 131 deaths.

The increases come just days after Gov. Lamont warned that April would be a "horrible month" for coronavirus cases in Connecticut.

Here is a breakdown of the cases by county:

Fairfield County: 2,716

New Haven County: 891

Hartford County: 679

Litchfield County: 173

Middlesex County: 91

New London County: 40

Tolland County: 79

Windham County: 27

Pending address validation: 218

When Will Coronavirus Peak in Connecticut?

During a briefing on Friday afternoon, Lamont detailed some modelling that showed when health officials believe the peak of the new coronavirus infections will occur in different parts of the state.

The peak in Fairfield County will come first, most likely in the next 2 to 3 weeks, Lamont said. That will be followed by New Haven County in early to mid-May, and Hartford County in mid-to-late May.

The eastern counties of Connecticut should have a much flatter curve, according to the state's modelling data.

With the peak times for much of the state still a month or more away, the state would likely keep social distancing guidelines in place for several months, Connecticut's Chief Operating Officer, Josh Geballe said.

When Will Schools in Conn. Reopen?

Gov. Lamont said there had been no decision made yet about how long school closures could last, but said the data suggests it will be longer than his current deadline of April 20.

"If you look at those dates [for the peak times]it does look like we are going to go way past April 20, doesn't it?" Lamont said.

The governor’s briefing comes a day after Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Connecticut could be one of the next coronavirus hotspots in the country.

This statement came after a review of what states are having the highest percentage of COVID-19 tests come back positive. In the state, 15 percent of tests have been positive, Birx said.

At the peak of infections, the state could need 12,000 beds and 4,000 ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

Currently, the Connecticut has 7,000 hospital beds statewide. About 4,000 are available for coronavirus patients, according to state COO Josh Geballe.

The state is working with hospitals to increase the number of available beds, according to Lamont.