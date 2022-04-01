Need A Prom Dress? Bridgeport Police Have Free Dresses Available

With prom right around the corner, get ready for the big night with Bridgeport’s free dress event this weekend.

Hosted by the Bridgeport Police Community Service Division, the Cinderella's Enchanted Closet Event will be available for anyone to try on and take home different dresses for prom or any occasion.

Clutches, shoes, and costume jewelry will also be available to complete your outfit.

Students must be in 8th grade and above and must present a school ID.

Suits and tuxedos are also available for male students.

The event will be at the Hall Neighborhood House at 52 George E. Pipkin's Way today from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

One dress per shopper, and clothes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Teachers and chaperones are welcome to attend the event as well.