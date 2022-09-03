Neighbor Credited With Rescuing Mom, 2 Kids From Burning Building in Boston

A Roslindale man is being hailed as a hero after helping his neighbors successfully escape an early morning fire at a residential building.

According to the Boston Fire Department, which initially responded to a fire on Delford Street in Roslindale shortly after midnight, the neighbor set up a mattress outside of a second floor window of the residence which a mother and her two children were forced to jump out of.

According to the fire department, the man caught a 5-year-old from the second floor window after the mother dropped the child down for him to catch.

A heroic job by the next door neighbor to save a mother and her 2 children who were trapped on the 2nd floor by heavy fire at the 3 alarm fire on Delford st. He put a mattress down for them to jump as he caught the 5 year old that the mother dropped out the window to him. pic.twitter.com/1XLevl5OD6 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 3, 2022

In all, nine residents were displaced from the building, fire officials said, including five adults and four children. Damage to the building was estimated at around $1 million. Siding on an adjacent building was also melted, officials said.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts is assiting those displaced with finding new housing, officials said.

Two firefighters were transported to an area hospital by Boston EMS with minor injuries suffered battling the blaze, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.