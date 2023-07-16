Neighborhood in New Britain fed up with flooding, asks city for help

The heavy rainfall Sunday caused major flooding in New Britain. Like Brown, people living on Overlook Avenue say they've had enough.

"We're tired. We're tired of going through this," said Norma Brown.

Heavy rains cause water to pool in the middle of the street. Residents say their basements have flooded once again, causing similar damage to the flooding on July 4th.

"We've had to replace rugs," Brown said. "We've had to replace flooring and here we go again, just two weeks later."

Brown said she is fed up and demanding that the city respond by installing more drains on her street. Others agree more needs be done.

"It's unbelievable the amount of water that came in, and it's got to change," Tre Brown said.

Water levels reached residents' doorsteps Sunday morning.

"In less than five minutes the whole street gets flooded," Courtney Perez said. "It happens so quickly. People don't have time to even put their clothes on and move their vehicles."

Perez said she tried moving her car to escape the flood, but it was futile.

"This is my second vehicle I've lost living on this street," Perez said. "It's done. It's fried."

Nino Dipietro has lived in the neighborhood for decades and has tried seeking help from the city. While fighting back tears, his mother spoke about how challenging the weather has been this month.

"All we want is the town to come up with a solution and fix the problem," Nino Dipietro said.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the mayor's office about the flooding but did not get a response.