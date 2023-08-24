Bristol

Neighbors in Bristol disturbed by hateful message in town

By Jeremy Chen

NBC Connecticut

Police in Bristol are investigating a social media post that shows a group holding a sign with a hateful message at an intersection in the city.

Officers say they believe this all happened last weekend. People in the city say they’re disturbed by the message.

“Bristol is a pretty tolerant town, but this is not how it should be,” Ruid Salovski, of Bristol, said.

Neighbors in Bristol are angry about hate being expressed in the city.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“It’s kind of a shame to see that,” he said.

Bristol police said investigators are looking into a social media post showing a white supremacist hate group holding a sign saying “Keep CT White” over the weekend.

“Something’s got to be done,” Salovski said.

Local

Stratford 2 hours ago

Sikorsky to build dozens of helicopters with new billion-dollar contract

Windsor 3 hours ago

Growing concerns over possible mold at Oliver Ellsworth Elementary School

Police said they believe this hate group gathered at the intersection of Todd Street and Route 72 on Aug. 19.

The group is also believed to be responsible for hateful speech in Rocky Hill earlier this year. Back in May, racists flyers were left, which local leaders condemned, saying the message had no place in the community.

The Bristol Police Department in a statement said it “continues to stand with all members of our community and always condemns groups of hate in the strongest possible way.”

The Greater Hartford NAACP said it is looking into what happened in the city.

Community members say hate speech doesn’t represent Connecticut, and encourages others to treat each other with respect.

“Racism does exist, but people try to ignore it. It’s never going to stop. We just got to continue being good people,” Tiearra Crawford, of Plainville, said.

Bristol police said they are working with federal, state and other local law enforcement to investigate and ask anyone with information to call Detective Ward at 860-584-3039, call anonymously at 860-585-TIPS (8477) or e-mail BPDCrimeWatch@bristolct.gov.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us