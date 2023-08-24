Neighbors in Bristol disturbed by hateful message in town

Police in Bristol are investigating a social media post that shows a group holding a sign with a hateful message at an intersection in the city.

Officers say they believe this all happened last weekend. People in the city say they’re disturbed by the message.

“Bristol is a pretty tolerant town, but this is not how it should be,” Ruid Salovski, of Bristol, said.

Neighbors in Bristol are angry about hate being expressed in the city.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“It’s kind of a shame to see that,” he said.

Bristol police said investigators are looking into a social media post showing a white supremacist hate group holding a sign saying “Keep CT White” over the weekend.

“Something’s got to be done,” Salovski said.

Police said they believe this hate group gathered at the intersection of Todd Street and Route 72 on Aug. 19.

The group is also believed to be responsible for hateful speech in Rocky Hill earlier this year. Back in May, racists flyers were left, which local leaders condemned, saying the message had no place in the community.

The Bristol Police Department in a statement said it “continues to stand with all members of our community and always condemns groups of hate in the strongest possible way.”

The Greater Hartford NAACP said it is looking into what happened in the city.

Community members say hate speech doesn’t represent Connecticut, and encourages others to treat each other with respect.

“Racism does exist, but people try to ignore it. It’s never going to stop. We just got to continue being good people,” Tiearra Crawford, of Plainville, said.

Bristol police said they are working with federal, state and other local law enforcement to investigate and ask anyone with information to call Detective Ward at 860-584-3039, call anonymously at 860-585-TIPS (8477) or e-mail BPDCrimeWatch@bristolct.gov.