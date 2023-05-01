Neighbors, Parents Share Concerns Over Gunshots Fired Near New Haven School

“The gun shots were very terrifying and scary,” said New Haven’s Amra Kahn.

Kahn ‘s children have all attended New Haven’s John C. Daniels School, but lately she and other parents are even more worried about safety in the nearby area.

“You never know who the people are who are going to be affected. Whether it’s innocent bystanders or the actual people doing the crimes,” said Chris Peralta.

New Haven Police responded to gun shots that happened near the school’s playground around 3:30 p.m. on April 26.

Jose DeJesus, who lives nearby, heard the whole thing.

“It was in the afternoon, and it started right around where the playground is, all the way up to the corner. Just a guy shooting at another dude,” DeJesus said.

Officials say no one was hurt, nor was there any damage related to the incident. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities said they found a round of live ammunition and cartridge casings on the ground.

Police say security footage showed people in two sedans involved in gunfire. A day later, they said they found one of the car’s license plates attached to a different stolen vehicle.

“A brief pursuit into West Haven at what time two hand guns, a ghost gun with 30 round magazine and a revolver and a large bag containing 280 grams of fentanyl were thrown from the vehicle,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

Police arrested 26-year-old Tasheem Scott and 22-year-old Denzel Caldwell, who authorities believe to be involved in the incident near the school.

“We are seeing a lot of unfortunate incidents that in our opinion are hard to prevent and are related to the number of guns being seen on the streets,” Chief Jacobson said.

New Haven Police said that compared to this time last year, they have already seized 34 more firearms, five more ghost guns and made 19 more firearm-related arrests.

“Don’t get in a road rage incident, don’t get in an incident with someone you don’t know because you don’t know what they have. Call us. We will come. Call us,” Chief Jacobson said.

The two suspects were arrested on charges related to the pursuit, but their involvement in the gunshots near the school is still under investigation. Scott is being held on a $1 million bond, while Caldwell’s bail has been set at $500,000.