West Hartford

Nepal Day celebrations and parade back in West Hartford

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

Nepal Day is annual tradition in West Hartford. The day is a way to celebrate Nepali culture, history and tradition.

“This is the way how we want to blend West Hartford town with the diversification,” said Nepalese Association of Connecticut President Narayan Paudel. “That will help definitely for the development of the town, too.”

Connecticut has over 2,000 people of Nepali decent, according to U.S. census data.

“The country is very small, but there are different languages, different races, different cultures,” said Paudel.

Participants were decked out in traditional Nepali clothing in participating in a number of different songs, dances and speeches.

“Where you are born, like the country, you never forget,” said Krishna Kandel. “We just want our culture, we want to save our culture, food.”

The day ended with a parade around West Hartford.

