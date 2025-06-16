New affordable apartments open in New Haven

New Haven celebrated the addition of dozens of new affordable apartments on Monday. They come at a time that some see as a housing crisis in the state.

Latasha McClain is one of the first to have a home at the Rev. Curtis M. Cofield II Estates.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I just think that this is like a lotto ticket, Powerball, you know. You just buy that one ticket and then you just say, I got this,” McClain said.

People celebrated the official opening of the $20 million development which has a total of 56 apartments.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

To qualify for the 44 affordable units, your pay can’t be more than about $50,000 to 80,000 per year - depending on the family size.

So what does "affordable" look like at this new complex?

Generally speaking, two-bedroom places start as low as $783 per month and can go up to $1,567 depending on how much someone makes.

Fourteen of the units are set aside for those have been without a home.

“For me, it means that I have some stability. So, it's great to wake up and like be in your own environment, in a safe environment,” McClain said.

There’s a big need around New Haven.

We dug into a state Fair Share Housing study that found this area could use at least 24,000 affordable units.

“Unfortunately in this current environment a lot of people are paying way more of their income on housing than they should. And we also want people to be able to remain in their homes in New Haven,” Mayor Justin Elicker (D – New Haven) said.

The study also found this region had added more affordable units than any other area in the state between 2020 and 2022.