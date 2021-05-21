Bradley International Airport

New Airline Breeze Airways to Fly in and Out of Bradley Airport

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new airline will be flying in and out of Bradley International Airport.

Bradley Airport is one of the launch airports for Breeze Airways, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority. Breeze Airlines will have four new, nonstop destinations this summer, including Charleston, Columbus, Norfolk and Pittsburgh.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A news release from the Connecticut Airport Authority said Breeze Airways has no change or cancellation fees for flights changed or cancelled up to 15 minutes before scheduled departure.

“This is an exciting time for Bradley International Airport and the Connecticut Airport Authority as our state emerges from the pandemic and more travelers are taking to the skies,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

Israel 21 hours ago

Are We Closer to a Ceasefire in Gaza?

military veterans 19 hours ago

Biden Administration's COVID-19 Restrictions Still Preventing Key Agency From Helping Veterans

Covid-19 Vaccine 22 hours ago

You Could Get Free Ice Cream With Your COVID Vaccine

“Breeze is excited to be announcing service to Hartford,” David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways said in a statement. “I know Connecticut well from many years living there and we see a significant number of unserved markets from Bradley that will provide us with many years of growth opportunities.  And we're thrilled to be able to give Hartford residents nonstop service so they can get where they want to go twice as fast for half the cost.”

This is when the new nonstop flights will begin:

  • Charleston – May 27
  • Columbus – July 22
  • Norfolk – July 22
  • Pittsburgh – July 22
Travel experts say the most important tip ahead of summer travel is to prepare as much as possible in advance.

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app.

This article tagged under:

Bradley International Airport
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us