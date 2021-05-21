New Airline Breeze Airways to Fly in and Out of Bradley Airport

A new airline will be flying in and out of Bradley International Airport.

Bradley Airport is one of the launch airports for Breeze Airways, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority. Breeze Airlines will have four new, nonstop destinations this summer, including Charleston, Columbus, Norfolk and Pittsburgh.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A news release from the Connecticut Airport Authority said Breeze Airways has no change or cancellation fees for flights changed or cancelled up to 15 minutes before scheduled departure.

On your mark...get set...BOOK! Breeze is open for business and ready to take you to 16 exciting destinations. Today, we are debuting 39 routes starting at just $39 one-way! Go to https://t.co/RqdOqIY0lX or download the Breeze app to book your first nonstop flight. #flybreeze — Breeze Airways (@BreezeAirways) May 21, 2021

“This is an exciting time for Bradley International Airport and the Connecticut Airport Authority as our state emerges from the pandemic and more travelers are taking to the skies,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

“Breeze is excited to be announcing service to Hartford,” David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways said in a statement. “I know Connecticut well from many years living there and we see a significant number of unserved markets from Bradley that will provide us with many years of growth opportunities. And we're thrilled to be able to give Hartford residents nonstop service so they can get where they want to go twice as fast for half the cost.”

This is when the new nonstop flights will begin:

Charleston – May 27

Columbus – July 22

Norfolk – July 22

Pittsburgh – July 22

Travel experts say the most important tip ahead of summer travel is to prepare as much as possible in advance.

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app.