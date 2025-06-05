New Alzheimer's treatment provides hope to Wallingford couple

Denise and Cliff Castellano are celebrating 35 years of marriage this summer.

“She is my best friend,” Cliff Castellano, of Wallingford, said.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

About three years ago, Cliff noticed something was off about his wife, specifically at work.

“I noticed things starting to slip with dates and things like that that normally she was always 100% on top of,” Cliff said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Denise was diagnosed with mild Alzheimer’s and is the first patient at Hartford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute to be treated with a new FDA-approved drug called Donanemab.

“So the way the drug works it is a manufactured antibody that tags on to the amyloid protein, the amyloid protein is the protein thought to be the cause of Alzheimer’s disease,” Hartford HealthCare Dr. Barry Gordon said.

Gordon said the protein is recognized by the body’s normal immune system and removed.

“We can remove the amyloid protein, but the damage is done, so this is not a cure for Alzheimer's disease, this is a medication that's going to slow the progression,” Gordon said.

Denise is getting the IV infusion every four weeks for a year and is halfway through her journey.

On Thursday, NBC Connecticut sat down with her as she received treatment.

“It has been pretty easy, Dr. Gordon is great, the two nurses that work here are awesome,” Denise said.

The 61-year-old has no side effects, which can include headaches, changes in blood pressure and brain swelling.

“These drugs are not without risk, every drug has a risk versus benefit equation,” Gordon said.

For the husband and wife, there are many benefits. Denise recently scored higher on a routine cognitive test.

“She scored a little bit better than the time before that and before that it had been stable,” Cliff said.

The couple also gets to continue enjoying each other’s company and their pool area which is a family stable known as Camp Castellano.

“Anytime we have a party, it's in our yard and everybody brings stuff and uses the pool and that kind of stuff,” Denise said. “I love to entertain.”

The Castellanos are thankful for the drug, and any years they can get together of quality time.

“That is really the big thing, it gives you hope for that extension of time and really to help her feel more comfortable in this time too,” Cliff said.

“It is for both of us because he is the caregiver, I'm the one getting all the things and I have to worry about him too,” Denise said.

Denise gets routine exams to ensure the drug is working effectively.

“We can provide access to the latest treatment, but we want to do it safely,” Gordon said.

The treatment has only been approved for patients with early symptoms.

“So, these are mild patients, these are patients who can still take care of themselves, can still function socially, they may be able to function at work,” Gordon said.