New Americans Speak of Hope and Promise in Middletown Naturalization Ceremony

Several dozen people came to Middletown to become new Americans and pledge allegiance to our country Friday.

There was an applause of gratitude for Mariya Drohobytska as she received her certificate of naturalization. A new American immigrating from Ukraine.

“I’m happy. It’s a very nice day for me. I’m very excited,” she said.

Her thoughts translated by her granddaughter Anya Krekhtyak, Drohobytska reflected on her purpose of coming here.

“I came here to help the family that was already here, which is my parents, and to teach me Ukrainian.”

She was one of about 70 people gaining citizenship at a naturalization ceremony in Middletown. Organizers said all of them play a big part in shaping our communities.

“Many of them are already working and doing things in our country,” Bill Currlin, commander of the Middletown Elks Veterans, said.

Drohobytska said the American Dream is constantly on her mind.

“In America, it’s much easier to have opportunities and in Ukraine, it’s much more difficult. You can see how Russia is making opportunity more difficult,” she said.

NBC Connecticut

Living in Fairfield, she is thousands of miles away from the war in Ukraine and remains worried about the developments there. However, the support she’s seeing in her adopted country is heartfelt.

“We still talk to our family every day to make sure we know what’s going on and things have been tough, but we are all very thankful for all the American support and everything. Thank you, America,” she said.

For Owen Brown, he shook the hands of veterans at the ceremony, clutching his naturalization certificate.

“Excitement. Can’t believe it has finally happened. I’m just elated right now. Words can’t explain how much this day meant to me,” he said.

Brown said growing up in Jamaica, America always represented something greater for him.

“It’s like to strive for better. Strive for a better life, better opportunities and being part of a greater community,” he said.

A community that led him to joining the U.S. Army about a year ago. Brown felt the commitment to defending his adopted country was a no-brainer.

“I’ve served in the Jamaican military for 14 years so being in the military has always been in my blood,” he said.

For now, the most important thing he could do was to register to vote. He noted an election was coming up soon.

“It’s the quintessential way our country is run on and as several of the guest speakers and the judge said, our country, our democracy can’t function unless we participate,” he said.

Other countries represented at the ceremony included Taiwan, Ukraine, with Jamaica making up the largest contingent.