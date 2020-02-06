New Attorney For Michelle Troconis Speaks Out About the Dulos Case

Michelle Troconis, the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos who is charged in connection with his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos' disappearance, has a new attorney.

What to Know Michelle Troconis is charged in connection with the disappeareance of Jennifer Dulos, who has not been seen since May. Law enforcement believe her to be dead.

Troconis is the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, who was accused of murder in his estranged wife's disappearance

Fotis Dulos died two days after a suicide attempt at his Farmington home last week, leaving many unanswered questions about the case against him.

When asked whether Fotis Dulos’s death helped or hurt his client, Michelle Troconis, her new attorney Jon Schoenhorn said that prosecutors have now turned their attention to Troconis to make their case worthwhile.

However, Schoenhorn also said the suicide note Dulos left behind could help his client’s case.

“He specifically directs his attorney to disclose the truth,” the Hartford-based attorney said of the note police say was found beside Dulos when he tried to commit suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in her car last month.

Schoenhorn has filed three motions. One asks that the case be moved from Stamford to Hartford. Schoenhorn said that while the state alleges Dulos’s death occurred in New Canaan, the crimes Troconis is accused of and pleaded not guilty to were alleged to have happened elsewhere.

“There isn’t one word in that multi-page arrest warrant suggesting that any conspiracy is alleged to have either hatched or been carried out other than in Farmington, East Granby is mentioned, Avon, or Farmington,” he said.

Although Schoenhorn said his main argument is that the case should have been heard in Hartford in the first place, moving it out of Stamford may be beneficial to his client for another reason, finding a fair and impartial jury.

“The jurors up here in my opinion so far would be less prejudice than down in New Canaan where there’s all these vigils and all these memorials,” said Schoenhorn.

When asked for an explanation of why Troconis was allegedly caught on camera in a pick-up truck in Hartford with Fotis Dulos the night Jennifer Dulos disappeared, Schoenhorn pointed to the suicide note allegedly penned by Dulos. It says Troconis is innocent, and that Dulos' attorney can explain why the pair was on Albany Avenue on May 24. The state said surveillance footage shows Dulos throwing away bags of trash. Blood evidence was later collected from garbage bags in that same vicinity that prosecutors say contain Jennifer’s DNA.

“I’m not going to get into any specifics. I’m not in a position, I haven’t seen any videos, right? What has been reported in the media speaks for itself, we’ll deal with that with an explanation,” said Schoenhorn.

Schoenhorn filed a discovery motion to obtain all of the state’s evidence against his client. NBC Connecticut asked him about speculation made by Fotis Dulos’s defense team that Jennifer Dulos may still be alive.

“To be honest with you I have no idea,” said Schoenhorn. He pointed to the fact that he hasn’t read the warrant or received evidence from the state. “I have requested any evidence that suggests that either she has not passed away or may have taken her own life.”

Troconis has been arrested three times, on charges of tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution, and conspiracy to commit murder, all of which she’s pleaded not guilty to. The state alleges Troconis changed her story three times during police interrogations.

“When I met her it was readily apparent to me that English is not her first language. Spanish is her first language. She is an American citizen but she grew up in South America,” said Schoenhorn.

Her new attorney said he’ll be listening to those police interviews very closely to see if Troconis understood what police were asking her.

“If I find that there’s any misrepresentations or find that there was a deliberate disregard of what really happened then I will be filing appropriate motions including motions for sanctions and motions to dismiss,” he said.

Schoenhorn asked that a Spanish-speaking interpreter will be present during Friday’s hearing.

He’ll also be asking that Troconis’ house arrest be lifted.

“She can’t even leave to go shopping. She depends on others to just get her groceries. She has a 13-year-old daughter than now goes to school out of state. She cannot visit her,” he said. “If the daughter comes to visit her here in Connecticut she can’t even go out to get ice cream with her.”

Schoenhorn said Troconis has turned in her passport so she can’t travel internationally, but should be allowed to travel in the states.

“She certainly not a flight risk. She’s been under such scrutiny. There’s no place she could go where she wouldn’t been fairly or easily recognized,” he said.

Search Continues for Jennifer Dulos

Jennifer Dulos is still missing. Police have a dedicated website on the search for her. They have set up a tipline at 203-594-3544 as well as a dedicated email address, findjenniferdulos@newcanaanct.gov.