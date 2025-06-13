New basketball courts unveiled in Groton

It was an exciting start of summer break for some kids in Groton.

On Friday, they got to take part in a free Sun Academy basketball clinic.

It was part of a celebration of the unveiling of renovated courts at Washington Park.

Among those who helped make it possible was the Connecticut Sun.

“This is what it’s all about. When I started with this organization we wanted to have a partnership that made a lasting impression on communities,” Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun president, said.

We’re told the cost of the renovation was $120,000.

It was covered by the Sun, the City of Groton, Electric Boat and BuildSubmarines.com.