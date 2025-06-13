Groton

New basketball courts unveiled in Groton

By Matt Austin

It was an exciting start of summer break for some kids in Groton.

On Friday, they got to take part in a free Sun Academy basketball clinic.

It was part of a celebration of the unveiling of renovated courts at Washington Park.

Among those who helped make it possible was the Connecticut Sun.

“This is what it’s all about. When I started with this organization we wanted to have a partnership that made a lasting impression on communities,” Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun president, said.

We’re told the cost of the renovation was $120,000.

It was covered by the Sun, the City of Groton, Electric Boat and BuildSubmarines.com.

Groton
