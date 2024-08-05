New bill provides $6 million to ensure safer work conditions for home healthcare workers

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont joined state legislators at the Capitol to announce $6 million in funding to support the safety and security of home healthcare workers.

“We’ve got to show that we take seriously your safety every day,” said Lamont. “They’re going to now have a helpline. They can press immediately if they feel at some risk. We’re going to have a GPS monitoring system. We’re going to know where you are, so we can respond accordingly.”

The bill comes after the October 2023 murder of visiting nurse and mother of six Joyce Grayson in Willimantic.

“Joyce lost her life caring for other people and she was someone who cared for people throughout her life,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. “Joyce was a hero and today we do this in her honor.”

Agencies can begin applying for grant money on Wednesday and the funds will be distributed starting in October.

Lawmakers say the bipartisan bill was a priority and State Senator Martha Marx, who is also a nurse, says her colleagues are concerned about their safety daily.

“After Joyce was murdered, it was very, they were very nervous about it,” she said.

Marx and her colleagues often must visit patient homes to provide care, which can present different challenges including uncomfortable situations.

“It is very stressful until you have trust, and you know the family. But then again, people change sometimes.,” Marx said.

According to the CDC, 88% of home healthcare workers in 2020 were female, but legislators say this bill, which will provide access to security escort services and emergency services in the field, is a step toward establishing a safer working environment.

“We have absolutely changed our industry,” said Marx. “We should all be really, really proud.”