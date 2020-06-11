Hartford

New Boys & Girls Club to Open in South End of Hartford

A new Boys & Girls Club will be opening in Hartford and state officials will be taking part in a ground-breaking ceremony this morning.

The new club will be in in Hartford’s South End, behind Burr Elementary School.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will join the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartford for the groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

The Boys & Girls Club of Hartford operates three full-service clubs in Hartford, as well as four sites at public schools in Hartford and Bloomfield.

The organization’s website says nearly one in every three children in Hartford Public Schools are impacted by the clubs and programs.

