New Britain boy pays it forward and donates gifted guitars to charity

Over the weekend, a kid in New Britain who was raising money with a lemonade stand to buy a guitar was gifted three.

Hunter Archer spent the weekend running a lemonade stand in hopes of raising enough money to buy an acoustic guitar.

His stepmom Melissa Simard put the word out on Facebook.

"...I started thinking like this could be a really great learning experience for him. Let's just go all out!" Simard said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They bought the items they needed and set up in the front yard.

Several people stopped by on Friday and Saturday, including New Britain police officer Brandon Papp.

"I sent a message on the computer to all the other officers, 'Hey hunter is out here at this address, he's selling lemonade looking to buy a guitar so if you could stop by and say hello, I'm sure he'd appreciate it,'" Papp said.

Word traveled fast and so did Archer's wish. He was gifted two guitars by strangers, and the third by another local police officer.

"As the second one came, I said, 'I think you should post online that I have a guitar now.' So people start bringing them. But she didn't. She had a better idea. She had an idea where we can donate the extra ones to guitars to kids," Archer said.

He wound up donating 20% of his profit to Make-a-Wish, kept one guitar and donated the other two to the nonprofit "GUITARS FOR KIDS."

His family couldn't be more proud.

His dad Mike said, "Just the fact that he knew that it was wrong to keep accepting when he already had three of them."

"It was really amazing to just I feel like the story became about how people wanted needed this like hope, you know, they wanted to do acts of kindness. It made it like one person did it and it just like...kickstarted it," his stepmom said.