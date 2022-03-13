New Britain Charity Concert Raises Money for Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis

The Polish community in Connecticut organized a charity concert to benefit those escaping violence in Ukraine, many of whom headed to Poland.

“This is really meaningful to us,” said Alex Kuzma of the Ukrainian Catholic University Foundation.

Hundreds filled the Trinity-on-Main Theatre in New Britain to hear Polish and Ukrainian choirs, opera singers and folk musicians on Sunday.

“The concert brings so many people, so many big hearts,” said Mariola Karwacki, an organizer.

The Polish American Foundation of Connecticut helped organize the concert fundraiser, which was expected to raise $20,000 for the humanitarian crisis.

“When you see, I am mom. You see the mothers who are leaving their house with children and they don’t know where they are going, what is going to happen, they are going to see the husband, father of the children again. This is heartbreaking. We all with tears,” said Karwacki.

More than two million people have fled the violence in Ukraine, and about half have ended up in Poland.

“Our university has a law school and the dean of the law school had to walk her two small children across the border, probably 100 miles on foot to get them to safety on the Polish side of the border. So it’s people from all walks of life,” said Kuzma.

Organizers say they felt safe moving forward with the performance despite some recent events in New Britain.

Two businesses helping Ukrainians reported receiving concerning – even threatening - letters.

“We are not going let that slow us down,” said Lucian Pawlak, a former New Britain mayor.

A show of solidarity that many hope will help to make a difference. Those interested in donating can reach out to the Polish American Foundation of Connecticut.