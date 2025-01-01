New Britain couple welcomes New Year's Day baby boy

At six pounds and 10 ounces, Aleksej Milosavljevic was ready to meet his parents.

“He is already awake like a big man,” Andrijana Milosavljevic, of New Britain, said.

Andrijana and Nikola Milosavljevic were expecting Aleksej on Jan. 3, but he decided to come two days earlier.

“I felt contractions 10 days before, everyday a little bit,” Andrijana said.

The contractions started getting closer and closer on New Year’s Eve. The couple said it wasn’t quite the normal New Year’s Eve party they are used to, but that was OK.

“We are blessed, what we can say, we don’t have a new year in the way we want because we were a little bit busy but absolutely blessed,” Nikola said.

Aleksej was born at 5 a.m. and is one of four New Year’s Day babies at Hartford Hospital.

“It was special, like a New Year’s miracle,” Andrijana said.

“Somebody tell me I’m going to become a father on the first, I would say, 'wow what a blessing,'” Nikola said.

As for Aleksej’s name, the couple said they wanted to pay respect to their Serbian roots.

“In my eyes it doesn’t matter where the kid is born, you should bring your religion and with that you should bring your culture also,” Nikola said.

At home, Aleksej, has a big brother waiting for him. The Milosavljevic’s relatives live overseas, so it will be the four of them taking on a new chapter.

“Unfortunately, our parents are working in Europe so it’s going to be two of us with two kids, but it's going to be a good challenge,” Nikola said.