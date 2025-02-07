Police arrest suspect in New Britain fatal hit-and-run

New Britain police have arrested a man who is suspected in a hit-and-run in December that killed one man and injured another.

Police said a driver hit the two men in the area of Broad Street and Booth Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 9.

One man was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital and died, according to the police.

The other had minor injuries, according to police.

Authorities said the driver left the scene and they were looking for a smaller-sized sedan, possibly a silver Toyota or Lexus with heavy front-end damage.

On Friday, police said they obtained an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man and he turned himself in to police.

He has been charged with evading responsibility resulting in death, evading responsibility causing injury, tampering with physical evidence and additional motor vehicle charges.

He is being held on a $200,000 court-set bond.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to call Lieutenant Kyle Jones at 860-826-3070.