New Britain High School Student Shot Near School; School in Shelter-in-Place

A 16-year-old was shot while walking toward the area of New Britain High School Tuesday morning and the school went into lockdown and is now in shelter-in-place, according to officials.

Police responded to Mill Street at 11:26 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot and found a male New Britain High School student who had been shot.

The teen had been walking from the intersection of South Main and Mill Street, toward the area of the high school, when a Nissan Altima drove up, there was an exchange and at least one gunshot was fired, police said.

The teen was conscious, walking and talking after he was shot, police said during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, and his injuries are not life-threatening, police said. He was transported to a hospital to be treated.

Police believe the teen and the person who shot him know each other and investigators are looking for a light blue or light gray Altima model from the early 2000s that was last seen heading west on Mill Street.

The high school went into lockdown at approximately 11:25 a.m. for the safety of everyone inside, police said. Around 12:15 p.m. the school moved from a lockdown to a shelter-in-place after officers found no threat to students or staff inside the building, school officials said.

There are two school resource officers at the high school and police said they will be adding police presence after what happened Tuesday.

Police are looking for the person who shot the teen and they are asking anyone who can help them locate the car to come forward.