New Britain High School to Go Temporarily Remote to ‘Refresh' and ‘Restart' Year

New Britain High School students will learn remotely for the remainder of the week, and some into next week, in an effort to help some students readjust to in-person learning.

In a letter to the school community, Principal Damon Pearce said the transition back to in-person learning has been difficult for some students, and that this remote learning period will give teachers and administrators time to identify students who are struggling.

"There are some students who have not been able to adjust according to the high expectations we hold at the high school. Because of this, we are hitting the refresh button and restarting the beginning of the school year," Pearce wrote in the letter.

Students are expected to log in during the regular class time. Students in certain programs, including KEY, Pathways, IDEA, and Emerging Vocations, will continue in person to establish routines. Transportation will still be provided for these students.

All afterschool activities will also continue as scheduled.

Starting next week, students will be brought back into the in-person schedule by cohort. The breakdown is as follows:

Monday, September 27 Cohort 2025

Tuesday, September 28 Cohorts 2024, 2025

Wednesday, September 29 Cohorts 2023, 2024, and 2025

Thursday, September 30 Cohorts 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

Friday, October 1 Cohorts 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025



"We assure you that our expectation for all students is to contribute to a safe environment every day so that all students have opportunities to learn. We want to make that clear, which is why we are going through this refresh and reintegration. However, we cannot do this without the support of our families. We ask you to continue to talk to your children about acceptable and appropriate behavior in school," Pearce wrote.

