New Britain Lights Up Beehive Bridge in Honor Kobe Bryant

The City of New Britain is lighting up the Beehive Bridge in purple and gold in honor of former NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

“Kobe Bryant was a tremendous athlete who inspired many of our youth,” New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with all of the families involved in the tragic accident during this difficult time.”

The bridge, which carries Main Street over Route 72, will be lit up in the colors of gold and purple until Friday.

Nine people died in the helicopter crash in California.

Fingerprints were used to confirm the identity of Bryant, 41, along with John Altobelli, 56; Sarah Chester, 45, and the pilot, 50-year-old Ara Zobayan, the Medical Examiner-Coroner reported.

While the department had not yet formally identified five other victims, relatives and acquaintances have identified them as Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna; Sarah Chester's 13-year-old daughter Payton; Altobelli's wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa; and Christina Mauser, a girls' basketball coach at a Southern California elementary school.