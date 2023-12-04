New Britain man has died after crash in Massachusetts

A New Britain man has died after a crash in Massachusetts on Friday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police said David Ziembko, 62, of New Britain, died after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

An investigation is underway, but police said Ziembko might have suffered a medical event before driving off the road.

The crash happened around 2:54 p.m. on I-495 South.

Massachusetts State Police said the 2017 Honda CRV Ziembko was driving went off the highway just before the Route 97 overpass, into the median and hit a guardrail, then rolled over.

Ziembko was the only person in the CRV. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Massachusetts State Police-Newbury Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating.