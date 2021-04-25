Rhode Island

New Britain Man Killed in RI Crash Involving Motorcycle, Pick Up Truck

Shutterstock

A crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck has left one dead in Rhode Island.

The incident occurred Saturday night in Westerly. Westerly Police say the driver of the motorcycle died after receiving serious injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at Westerly Hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities identified him on Saturday as Angelo Pascuzzi, a 60-year-old resident of Westerly and New Britain, Connecticut.

Local

larise king 2 hours ago

Murder-for-Hire Trial Will be Connecticut's First in a Year

Hartford 3 hours ago

1 Dead, 3 Injured After Crashing Into Back of Parked Semi Tractor-Trailer in Hartford: Police

A woman who was also riding on the motorcycle was taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital. Police say she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode Islanddeadly crashnew britain man
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us