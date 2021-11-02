New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart Claims Victory in Re-Election Bid

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart is claiming victory in her bid for a fifth term on Tuesday.

Stewart, who was first elected in 2013, would become the city's longest-serving Republican mayor with a fifth term.

"I want to thank each and every one of you so much," Stewart said in a speech to supporters. "I'm so excited to continue [inaudible] this message: we care, we lead, New Britain wins. I'm so grateful, honestly. I'm so thankful to the people of the city of New Britain for putting their faith, their trust in me for two more years."

NBC CT

Stewart was running against Democrat State Rep. Robert "Bobby" Sanchez and petitioning candidate Alfred Mayo.

Sanchez said he called Stewart shortly after 9 p.m. to concede the election and congratulate the mayor.

Sanchez told NBC Connecticut he is thankful for the voters who showed up to the polls and looks forward to continuing to work in the legislature and with Stewart.