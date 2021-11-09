New Britain Mayor Stewart to Be Sworn in for Fifth Term

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart will be sworn in today after being elected to a fifth term.

Stewart was first elected in 2013 and her fifth term makes her the longest-serving Republican mayor in the city’s history.

"I want to thank each and every one of you so much," Stewart said in a speech to supporters on election night. "I'm so excited to continue [inaudible] this message: we care, we lead, New Britain wins. I'm so grateful, honestly. I'm so thankful to the people of the city of New Britain for putting their faith, their trust in me for two more years."

Stewart, the newly elected Town Clerk, Tax Collector, City Treasurer, Board of Education members, Common Council members, Board of Assessment Appeals members, and Constables will also be sworn in to office.