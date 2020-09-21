New Britain Middle School Moves to Remote Learning After COVID-19 Cases

The Pulaski Middle School in New Britain will move to all remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday after two members of the school community tested positive for COVID-19. These people were last in the building on Friday.

The two affected individuals were told to quarantine for 14 days. No staff or students have reported any COVID-19 symptoms, a letter from the district noted.

During the two day remote period the district will work the New Britain Health Department to investigate and conduct contact tracing. The building will also undergo extra cleaning.

District officials said Cohort B will resume in-school learning on Thursday.

"As always, it is our priority to ensure the health and safety of our staff, students, and community. We cannot stress enough how important it is to frequently wash your hands, wear face coverings, and maintain social distancing so we can help stop the spread of the virus," district officials wrote.

New Britain has reported several other cases of COVID-19, including individuals tied to New Britain High School and Slade Middle School. Those cases did not require school closures, district officials said.