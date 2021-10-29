New Britain

New Britain Officer Seriously Injured in Crash: Mayor's Office

New Britain police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A New Britain police officer has serious injuries after he was involved in a crash while responding to a call Friday morning.

The officer was responding to a call around 7 a.m. when another vehicle struck his patrol vehicle at the intersection of Chestnut Street and the Harry S. Truman Overpass, according to the mayor’s office. 

The officer sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, the mayor’s office said, and the driver of the other vehicle was also transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. 

The New Britain Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Sgt. Torrente at 860 826-3071.

