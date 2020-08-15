New Britain

New Britain PD School Supply Drive Held at Target After Store Manager Asks Officers to Leave

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officers hosted their annual summer 'Stuff-a-Cruiser' event, accepting everything from pencils to lunch boxes and face masks for kids heading back to school.

"Families, parents, they need - and this year especially with what's going on, people not working or whatever - they need it, they need this stuff so I'm doing everything I can along with these officers and other sponsors that I got to make this happen," organizer Tim Conaway said.

Earlier this week, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart took to Twitter saying the police department was trying to hold its annual back-to-school supply drive outside the Target on Hartford Road when the store manager asked officers to leave because "he doesn't support the police."

The regional Target manager apologized for the incident, made a $500 donation to the supply drive, and invited officers back to the store.

NBC Connecticut tried to speak with officers at the event but they did not have any comment.

Local

Alzheimer's Association 38 mins ago

John's Ride Celebrates 22nd Anniversary and Raises Money for Alzheimer's Association

COVID-19 testing 2 hours ago

Saliva-based COVID-19 Test Developed by Yale Scientists Authorized for Emergency Use by FDA

The supply drive will continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This article tagged under:

New BritainTargetNew Britain Policeschool supply drive
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us