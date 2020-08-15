New Britain PD School Supply Drive Held at Target After Store Manager Asks Officers to Leave

Officers hosted their annual summer 'Stuff-a-Cruiser' event, accepting everything from pencils to lunch boxes and face masks for kids heading back to school.

"Families, parents, they need - and this year especially with what's going on, people not working or whatever - they need it, they need this stuff so I'm doing everything I can along with these officers and other sponsors that I got to make this happen," organizer Tim Conaway said.

Earlier this week, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart took to Twitter saying the police department was trying to hold its annual back-to-school supply drive outside the Target on Hartford Road when the store manager asked officers to leave because "he doesn't support the police."

So our @newbritainpd was trying to do their annual back to school supply drive and the @Target manager told them to leave because he doesn’t support the police. Anyone want to make a donation? #newbritain #comeonman #itsforthekids 😠 — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) August 11, 2020

The regional Target manager apologized for the incident, made a $500 donation to the supply drive, and invited officers back to the store.

NBC Connecticut tried to speak with officers at the event but they did not have any comment.

The supply drive will continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.