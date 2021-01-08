New Britain Police Charge Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run

New Britain police have made an arrest after a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Dec. 24.

Police said they responded to the area of 150 Columbus Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 and found the pedestrian, 59-year-old Richard Christenson, of New Britain, with serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

On Wednesday, New Britain police obtained an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Jackeline Ruiz Rosario, of New Britain. Police said she was charged with evading responsibility, causing death.

Her boyfriend, 42-year-old Luis Flores, was arrested and charged with interfering with an investigation, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call Sergeant Michael Cummiskey at (860) 826-3071. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 860-826-3199 or going to newbritainpolice.org.