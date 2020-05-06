New Britain Police Seize 16 ATVS & Dirt Bikes

The New Britain Police Department has seized 16 ATVs and dirt bikes as cities try to crack down on illegal riding on city streets.

Police said the seizures took place over several days, and two of the vehicles were previously reported stolen.

Investigators are applying for arrest warrants for the riders, and expect more arrests and seizures in the near future.

Several Connecticut cities have reported as the weather gets warmer they are seeing an uptick in illegal riding. Police cannot pursue these riders due to safety concerns, so enforcement focuses on discovering where the bikes are stored.

Residents can submit tips to the New Britain Police Department at 860-826- 3199, or online at newbritainpolice.org. Tips can be made anonymously.