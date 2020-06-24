New Britain

New Britain Receives Nearly $3 Million for Street Improvements

NBC Connecticut

The city of New Britain will soon begin work on major improvements to parts of Chestnut Street, Columbus Boulevard and Washington Street as part of a $2.97 million project.

The city received the funds from the Connecticut Department of Transportation Capital Improvement Plan for Phase VIII of the city's Complete Streets Masterplan.

The money will go toward street paving, traffic calming measures, new drainage, granite curbing, new brick paver sidewalks and sidewalk repairs, ADA upgrades and landscaping. The city will also replace the traffic lights at the intersection of Columbus Boulevard and Chesnut Street.

Local

Plainville 1 hour ago

‘We All Bleed the Same:' Plainville March Aims for Racial Equality, Lasting Change

UConn 4 hours ago

UConn Facing $50 Million Budget Deficit

The project's aim is to make the area safer for drivers, bikers and pedestrians.

The design work is just beginning, and construction is expected to begin in 2021.

This article tagged under:

New Britainctdotconstruction improvementsstreetstraffic improvements
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us