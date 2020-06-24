New Britain Receives Nearly $3 Million for Street Improvements

The city of New Britain will soon begin work on major improvements to parts of Chestnut Street, Columbus Boulevard and Washington Street as part of a $2.97 million project.

The city received the funds from the Connecticut Department of Transportation Capital Improvement Plan for Phase VIII of the city's Complete Streets Masterplan.

The money will go toward street paving, traffic calming measures, new drainage, granite curbing, new brick paver sidewalks and sidewalk repairs, ADA upgrades and landscaping. The city will also replace the traffic lights at the intersection of Columbus Boulevard and Chesnut Street.

The project's aim is to make the area safer for drivers, bikers and pedestrians.

The design work is just beginning, and construction is expected to begin in 2021.