New Britain residents call for action after fifth major flood of 2023

Residents in the Roxbury Road and Newbury Street neighborhoods in New Britain dealt with their fifth major flood of the year on Wednesday.

“We have placed our pumps in the basement, we have water bags by the back of our basement door,” Frank Chase said.

The water from the neighborhood converges right in front of his home at the corner of the intersection, flooding his basement and the basements of neighbors.

“The city needs to step up and get this corrected for all of us in this neighborhood, the whole block is suffering,” Chase said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He blames the outdated and undersized drainage system running throughout the city. City officials agree the pipes are too small and are outdated, and say a solution is being worked on.

New Britain so far in 2023 has experienced the same amount of rainfall they experienced in all of 2022.

“As we deal with the effects of climate change and our reality, these are the things that will happen more and more,” said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

She said a few years ago, the city rolled out the New Britain Flush program, a 90-million-dollar investment targeting outdated wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. The city has been able to fund phases one to three of the project.

“Targeting the main areas in town that catch this stormwater and sewer issues the hardest, but money doesn’t grow on trees either,” Stewart said.

She says funding has been one of the biggest hurdles for phases 4 and 5 of the project. They are currently seeking funding for the last two phases, but still anticipate the project's completion in about 5 to 7 years.

Mayor Stewart said in the meantime, “It’s about being prepared, about being aware that climate change is real and understanding this is going to have an impact for years and decades to come.”

But residents say they need help now, concerned with impacts to their health, property, and cost of damage.

“They need to show us what they can do right now, not two years from now, not five years from now,” said chase, “this is an immediate issue that needs to be addressed now, stop the flooding now.”