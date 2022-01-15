New Britain Schools to Train Staff How to Use Narcan After Nearby School Overdoses

Amid recent incidents of school-related drug overdoses, the Consolidated School District of New Britain announced they'll be training their staff to use Narcan.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is an opioid reversal drug used in emergency situations.

The city will train school administrators first, with the help of New Britain EMS. Training will eventually expand to teachers and the health curriculum, the school district said.

School officials said that the best way to prevent overdoses among youth is to talk to them often and directly.

The announcement comes as a 13-year-old student at The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy remains hospitalized in grave condition for a fentanyl-related overdose.

Hartford police are investigating after 40 bags of powdered Fentanyl was found in a school.

On Friday, five students at the Bishop Woods Architecture & Design Magnet School ingested what appeared to be candy and began vomiting. They were taken to the hospital and it was later determined that the students ingested edible marijuana, officials said.

New Britain has an online prevention tool with resources to help discuss the topic of substance use with your kids, younger siblings or students. That can be found here.