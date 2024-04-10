New Britain student advocates for day off as Muslims gather for Eid al-Fitr

On Wednesday morning, Muslims gathered at the XL Center in Hartford to observe Eid al-Fitr - the holiday that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

“Eid al-Fitr actually is one of two major holidays that Muslims observe and celebrate throughout the year,” Mobashar Akram of the Islamic Center of Connecticut said. “This year we did not celebrate with the usual fervor. This year, we’re just observing.”

Over 5,500 people from all over the Greater Hartford area showed up for prayer in Hartford. For some observers, this meant missing work or school. However, only some school districts, like New Haven, give students the day off.

“I think we’ve made significant headway within several school districts, who are recognizing the day as a day children need to take off,” Akram said.

“There’s a huge population of Muslims in the whole U.S.,” his wife Noor Tambra said. “I really think every state should observe that.”

In New Britain, student organizers have worked for a year to get the day recognized as a school holiday. Celine Chreiha is a student at New Britain High School, who has been advocating for this.

“I’ve been trying to advocate for the day off for Eid since elementary school,” the senior said. “I’ve always told my parents how I felt it was unfair that we have the day off on various holidays such as Christmas and Easter, but for my holidays we don’t.”

Chreiha joined the Eid Committee at her school to advocate further and wrote a letter to superintendent Dr. Tony Gasper asking for the holiday.

“We always are looking for ways we can be inclusive and supportive of our Muslims students,” New Britian Board of Education President Joey Listro said. “We’ve received a lot of communication from students and the community about the need to celebrate this holiday and not have any consequences as far as missing school.”

Starting next school year, students in the New Britain will have the day off. The school district is planning to line up its spring break to coincide with the holiday, meaning it doesn’t have to add any additional days to the academic calendar.

“Even though I won’t be a student in the district anymore,” Chreiha said, “I’m still happy I was able to positively impact my community and make a change for the next generation. I’m definitely going to continue advocating for change.”

“Student voice is really powerful,” Listro said. “In this case, it’s a great example of how they can create change in our schools.”