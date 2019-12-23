New Britain Waives Downtown Parking Fees For Holiday Shoppers

Holiday shoppers are getting a bit of a break in New Britain beginning Monday.

Mayor Erin Stewart has suspended parking meter fees in the downtown area, providing up to two hours of free parking for holiday shoppers, according to the city's website.

“I encourage residents and visitors to visit our downtown to finish out the rest of their holiday shopping. From toys to clothing and restaurants, we have a variety of places in the downtown district to help you find something unique for that someone special on your holiday list,” Mayor Stewart said in a news release online.

The suspended fees include meters on Main Street, West Main Street, Arch Street, and the Badolato parking garage. The Szczesny garage is also available for holiday parking, according to the release.

Drivers will still be charged normal parking fees at the Blogoslawski/courthouse parking garage.

Handicapped parking rules will be strictly enforced in the downtown area, according to the release.

Regular meter rates and enforcement will resume at 7 a.m. on Jan. 2.