New Britain Woman Accused of Driving Wrong Way on Route 9 While Under the Influence

Connecticut State Police have arrested a New Britain woman who is accused of driving the wrong way on Route 9 in Rocky Hill while under the influence early Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to a report of a wrong-way driver in Rocky Hill driving south on Route 9 north in the northbound lane around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said they later found the driver, identified as 26-year-old Katelyn Knopf, of New Britain, on Interstate 91 south driving north in the southbound lane.

State police were able to stop Knopf and they said they suspected she was driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Knopf was given a series of field sobriety tests, which state police said were not performed to standard.

She was taken into custody and is facing charges including illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence (second offense), driving the wrong way on a divided highway, drinking while driving and reckless endangerment.

Knopf is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on April 2.