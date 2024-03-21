New Britain's horticulturist gets city ready for spring

It's officially springtime, which means it's a busy time for someone like Shane Dixon, New Britain's horticulturist.

"It takes a lot more than what you see," Dixon said.

It's a unique role. Dixon has been the city's horticulturist for a couple years now, and he takes care of everything growing in the greenhouse at Hungerford Nature Center in Berlin, which belongs to New Britain.

"You have to have the wherewithal to know what needs to be done, when it needs to be done, and how it needs to be done," Dixon said.

There are over 6,000 plants and flowers growing in the greenhouse, and Dixon says it involves much more than seeds, soil, and a watering can.

"We have all the glass, we have temperature, we have to keep the heat going, we have sensors for the windows to open," he said.

Dixon will also play his favorite music, which he says helps the flowers grow.

"They actually pick up on the frequencies in our voices, so I like to have them listen to the music I like listening to. I think we're listening to some oldies," Dixon said.

But the flowers won't stay there for long. Soon, they'll be planted all around New Britain, such as city hall, parks and downtown districts.

"Everybody loves looking at the planters downtown. Looking at the beautiful flowers in our park system, and it's done with a lot of care, a lot of purpose, and a lot of pride," said Mayor Erin Stewart.

Stewart said the greenhouse saves the city money as well.

"We're saving on not having to buy these plants from other greenhouses and other farms. I'd say tens of thousands," Stewart said.

Dixon said his flowers will start popping up around the city starting the first week of May, when the last frost is over, and he'll be busy beautifying the area through Memorial Day.

"I like the gratification I get, you know, seeing the hard work we put in," Dixon said.