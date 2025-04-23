New brunch spot to open in West Hartford center next month

A new brunch spot is opening its first location in Connecticut early next month. It'll be situated in West Hartford center.

The Friendly Toast is described as an all-day brunch and bar, serving up a variety of unique options such as breakfast egg rolls, cheese-stuffed tater tots, chicken and waffles, several egg benedicts and much more.

It's replacing the former Division West on LaSalle Road. The restaurant is set to open its doors on May 5.

The restaurant already has locations across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.

The Friendly Toast will be able to accommodate 160 people, including 12 outdoor seating spaces and a full bar, a spokesperson said.

As part of their grand opening and in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant said they're giving away a free order of breakfast street tacos to the first 55 people to visit.

They'll host a traditional egg cracking ceremony at 10 a.m. opening day, followed by a few words from CEO Staci Pinard.

“As we expand across the Northeast, opening a new location in Connecticut was an obvious next step for us,” co-owner Eric Goodwin said. “We are excited to be a part of the lively West Hartford community, and know we are in great company with the beloved local food scene."

Construx Co LLC, the construction company doing renovations, said this project will bring a unique and vibrant dining experience to downtown West Hartford.

Click here to see their menu.